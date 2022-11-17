A Baby Elephant Crashed A Reporter's TV Hit & He Tried So Hard To Keep Going (VIDEO)
He kept a straight face for as long as he could!
How long would you last at your job if you had an elephant's trunk poking around on top of your head?
A reporter in Kenya has the internet in stitches after an adorable encounter with a bunch of baby elephants, including one that totally ruined his attempt at being a serious TV journalist.
Video released by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) shows reporter Alvin Kaunda trying so hard to talk about wildlife conservation, even as a baby elephant feels up his head and, eventually, his face with its trunk.
Kaunda was trying to explain how Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust protects baby elephants, but he made the mistake of trying to shoot his stand-up segment with three of the animals behind him.
One of the elephants starts bumping into him as he's speaking, although he doesn't let that throw him off.
Then another elephant sneaks up and starts touching his head with its trunk.
Kaunda presses on like a pro, continuing his rant about the wildlife refuge even as the trunk touches his hair and his ear.
Then the trunk curls over his face and starts poking at his mouth while he's talking.
That's the point where Kaunda's resolve breaks and he bursts into a hysterical giggle.
\u201cBaby elephant disrupting a TV reporter is the best part of today.\u201d— Desert Frogger (@Desert Frogger) 1668452035
The video has since blown up online, where it's been watched more than 12 million times on Twitter alone.
"Professionalism personified in the face of an elephant's trunk!" the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust wrote on Facebook, where it also shared the video.
The elephant in the video is named Kindani, and it's one of dozens of animals that you can sponsor through the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.
"He kept a straight face longer than I would have!" one Facebook commenter wrote.
"This made me snort laugh," wrote another user on Twitter.
"This is so lovely," wrote another person. "His reaction is joy."