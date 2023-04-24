A Topless Maid Cashed In While Doing The Simplest Job & TikTokers Say It's So 'Wholesome'
"Why was this not an option on career day?"
One TikToker has gained viral appeal as she reveals what it's like to be a topless maid. She has shared everything from what she makes to how she markets herself for business, and one of her recent jobs stunned users on the Internet with how simple the task was.
The creator, Sammi (@sincerest_sammi), who's from Florida, said she pulled up to a 50-acre farm and was asked if she knew how to use a tractor.
"I said, 'no, why?' He said, 'well I don't want you to clean my house, but I do want you to cut my grass.'"
Upon looking around the large farm, she thought it would take hours to complete until her client clarified that he just wanted her to mow a small pasture of land, topless on the tractor, which should take about an hour.
After she learned how to use the heavy machinery, which, she said, took about 10 minutes, she hopped on the tractor and started her work. The farm owner took out a lawn chair and set it up behind the gate to the pasture. He was said to be holding an iced tea in hand and watched her, grinning from ear to ear.
Sammi said the best part was the pay. She charges $300/hour, and he tipped her $800. In total, she made $1,100 for a task that took her less than an hour to do.
"I gave that man a hug and said if he ever needs his pastures mowed again to please call me," she said. "He booked me for next month."
The maid's storytime video was published on April 11. It received over 6.1M views and over 10.1K comments with viewers calling it "so cute and wholesome."
One user replied she was in the wrong career, while another asked why this choice wasn't an option on career day.
"This is literally every southern boy's dream," a person replied.
Sammi has found a profitable business out of being a maid. Her cleaning services have been doing so well, she even is taking her efforts to New Jersey.
"I like to make money. I like to be productive. I'm cleaning a total of 25 houses while I'm up there," she said. Sammi posted this video on April 10. She said she will be bringing Joe, her security guard, with her, as well.
The maid has a couple more businesses, where she makes an extra coin. She is a stripper, a "spicy accountant" and even makes money off of her OnlyFans account (@youronlyabsinthe), which is $8/month to subscribe.