You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you.
The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically-known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
The Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary used to be a maximum-security prison located in Petros, TN. It began operating in 1896 and officially shut down in 2009.
The location held some of the most dangerous criminals — James Earl Ray and Byron “Low Tax” Looper, for example — and many met their fate while being housed in the jail’s installations.
Paranormal activity is not a surprise in this penitentiary. Many sightings have been recorded, and you might just experience a bit of it when you visit.
There are different tour options to choose from. You can either choose a self-guided tour for $20 per person or go adventurous and book an overnight paranormal investigation for $150. You'll put yourself in an inmate's shoes and be glad that it's only a tour.
If you choose the regular tour, you’ll get a map of the entire prison grounds so you can see how massive this place is. There are "former inmates and even guards" who are available on-site to answer any questions you might have about the prison's history and ghostly rumors.
The overnight paranormal tour is only for those 16 or older, and it includes a short guided excursion of the prison that starts at 9 p.m., and after you’re familiarized with the site, you’ll be free to investigate on your own until 4 a.m.
After this heavy-on-the-heart tour, you can indulge in some moonshine at the Brushy Mountain Distillery on-site or get your grub on at the Warden's Table before you leave.
You can book your tour online and be ready to experiment some paranormal activity.
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
Price: Starts at $20
Address: 9182 Highway 116, Petros, TN
Why You Need To Go: You will be able to go inside one of the scariest prisons in the entire nation.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 18, 2020.
