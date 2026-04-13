Minister meeting with Anthropic over Mythos AI

Canadian banks, regulators discussed Mythos AI, minister to meet with Anthropic
Minister meeting with Anthropic over Mythos AI
Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said he will meet with senior leadership from Anthropic this week in response to global concerns about the company’s new AI model.

Solomon told reporters Monday that departmental officials would meet with Anthropic Monday evening ahead of his own meeting with the company on Tuesday.

Solomon added he’s working in close collaboration with Canadian cybersecurity officials.

"Our No. 1 goal is to protect Canadians, Canadian data and our institutions, so we're very aware of it," he said.

Anthropic says while it will not release its Mythos AI model to the public, the model already has identified thousands of previously unknown vulnerabilities in every major operating system and browser.

Reuters reported that the U.S. treasury secretary called a meeting with major Wall Street banks about the cyber risk posed by Mythos, while the Financial Times reported British financial regulators are holding urgent talks.

Mythos was discussed at a meeting of the Bank of Canada’s financial sector resiliency group on Friday, a spokesperson for the central bank said. The group's members include the Bank of Canada, the finance department, and the major Canadian banks.

"I can confirm that the Canadian Financial Sector Resiliency Group met Friday to share information and perspectives about developments regarding cyber-related events," Paul Badertscher said in an emailed statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

— With files from Craig Lord

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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