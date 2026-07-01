Alberta planning post-Canada Day pipeline announcement

Alberta set for pipeline announcement
Alberta set for pipeline announcement
Prime Minister Mark Carney is coming to next week’s Calgary Stampede. Carney, left, meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as the pair attend a Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

It's the Alberta government's self-imposed deadline to submit its proposal for a new West Coast oil pipeline to the federal major projects office. 

But since it's Canada Day, the province is waiting a day to make what it calls a "major announcement," while Energy Minister Brian Jean is also set to deliver a speech at the Calgary Petroleum Club on Thursday. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to be in Alberta this week as well, with the Calgary Stampede set to begin on Friday. 

The Alberta government is acting as proponent for a plan to ship up to one million barrels a day to a yet-to-be-determined B.C. port, with no private-sector builder coming forward yet. 

The major projects office was set up a year ago to speed along infrastructure deemed in Canada's national interest. 

The province has said it aims to have shovels in the ground in September 2027, with pipeline startup in the mid-2030s.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.    

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I went to Canada's largest nude beach – here are 9 key takeaways from my experience

It's great for the tan lines 👙.

This is your last chance to get money from a Keurig K-Cup class action lawsuit in Canada

You don't need proof of purchase.

This Ontario town is a 'world-renowned jewel' with shimmering turquoise waters and beaches

It's one of Ontario's best summer vacation spots, according to readers.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments start this week and you could get over $200

It's the first payment of this new benefit.

Bath & Body Works is still offering up to 75% off with the semi-annual sale in Canada

You can also get Halloween items now!

This 2.5 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a lakeside city with European summer vibes

No car, no problem!

You can get hundreds of dollars from these government payments in July

The first Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment is going into bank accounts!

Carney doesn't expect 'drama' as U.S. prepares to blow past trade deal deadline

Trade agreement stays in place despite key date

19 products I buy at Costco every month that save me money

A few name-brand items are actually cheaper than Kirkland Signature.