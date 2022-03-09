Amanda Bynes Is Back On Instagram & She Wants To End Her Conservatorship After 9 Years
She also has news about her tattoo 💜
Amanda Bynes is back!
The She's The Man actress seemingly shared her first Instagram post in years this week, in which she said she's ready to end the conservatorship that has kept her off the radar for all this time.
"My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out," said Bynes in the brief video on Tuesday. She ended the video by making a peace sign with her hand.
Her apparent Instagram account has not been verified at this point, but it certainly looks like her in the video. She's even still got the heart tattoo on her face that she showed off a while back.
Bynes, 35, also suggested that she is going through a "tattoo removal process" for the infamous heart on her cheek.
This isn't the first time she's suddenly popped up on Instagram. The actress did something similar a few years ago to show off her new look, although she used a different handle at the time.
Bynes recently filed to end her conservatorship after nine years. Her parents have said they support the move and she seems to be ready to make her own decisions, NBC News reports.
Bynes's mother, Lynn, was granted a conservatorship over the actress back in 2013. The decision came after a string of misdemeanour arrests and substance abuse reports involving the actress.
It all culminated in an incident in July of 2013, when Bynes allegedly set a driveway on fire with her dog nearby.
According to Buzzfeed, Bynes's legal arrangement was recently extended until 2023.
She filed to end the conservatorship altogether on February 23.