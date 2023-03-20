Amanda Bynes Was Reportedly Found Roaming Naked In LA & Fans Wish Her Well In Recovery
Her "All That" co-stars say they're behind her.
Amanda Bynes is reportedly in hospital after cancelling her appearance at '90s Con over the weekend.
According to TMZ, the 36-year-old actress was found roaming the streets of downtown Los Angeles naked and now fans are wishing her well in recovery following the report.
TMZ says it happened on Sunday morning and an eyewitness told them that Bynes flagged a car down and told the driver she was coming down from a "psychotic episode" and then called 911 on herself.
The What A Girl Wants actress was reportedly taken to a police station when a mental health team made the decision to place Bynes on a psychiatric hold, as per the TMZ report.
Bynes was scheduled to attend the '90s Con convention over the weekend and was even listed on the organizing group's Instagram page as a guest.
In January, Bynes spoke to PEOPLE about the event.
"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," Bynes said.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress missed the event due to an "unknown illness."
After her missed appearance, the actress' former All That co-stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, wished Bynes well.
"I've just been praying for her," Mitchell told the outlet.
"It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's doing a lot better."
Since the news has come out, Bynes' fans have turned to social media to send their love to the actress.
"I wish you all best and all the support you need," one fan wrote on what may be Bynes' Instagram account.
"We love you Amanda," another person wrote.
The actress has deleted and re-created her Instagram accounts over the years.
The She's The Man star was placed in a conservatorship in 2013 and her mother, Lynn Bynes, had legal control of the actress, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The outlet adds that the conservatorship came to an end in March 2022 and her parents were in full support of that decision.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.