Amazon's New Movie 'Sugar' Is All About Quebec's Infamous 'Cocaine Cowgirls' (VIDEO)
One Canadian star says filming was a "wild ride."
Most people in Canada can recall the wild story of Quebec's own "Cocaine Cowgirls," who in 2016 went on a luxurious cruise and then got busted for holding around $26 million of cocaine, going to prison in Australia for it.
Amazon Prime took the infamous story of Mélina Roberge and Isabelle Lagacé and ran with it, creating a movie inspired by the true events — Sugar.
Vancouver-born actress and Sugar star, Jasmine Sky Sarin, sat down with Narcity and shared what a "wild ride" the filming experience was, which is fitting, given the storyline.
The Canadian Amazon Original film premiered on November 18 and tells the story of the Montreal-based influencers as they go on a luxury cruise ship that goes very wrong, ending in years behind bars.
Before the drug deal smuggling operation was uncovered though, the two girls seemed like they were enjoying the trip around the world, posting photos on social media that gained them a following. They stopped at places like Bermuda, Panama, Ecuador, and eventually, Australia.
It later came out that the girls might have been scapegoats for a bigger operation going on. In 2018 both were convicted, and then in 2021, they returned to Canada.
"I know that I have made really poor choices. All I was seeing was how much attention and 'likes' I would get from my pictures," Roberge said in court, according to CBC.
Now, the movie isn't exactly an accurate play-by-play of the real events, and the characters don't have the same names, but it is a good watch. The mix of Insta-fame, drugs, money and Canadian connections makes for an intriguing film.
Sarin said that the whole filming process was "a blast," and the cast got to go to places like Mexico and Montreal, and of course, they also cruised along the open ocean. She added that Montreal is one of her favourite cities around, which made filming there that much better.
Although she wasn't familiar with the story of the "Cocaine Cowgirls" before getting the part, once she heard about the intense series of events, she was intrigued to play a character inspired by it.
The role that social media played in the film might be the most relatable part. Sarin said that she saw a lot of herself in her character, and thinks others will relate to her too, based on "the fact that social media is so prevalent in today's world."