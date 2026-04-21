Anand: Israel envoy called in after Canadian death

Anand: Global Affairs called in Israeli ambassador after Canadian killed in Lebanon
Anand: Israel envoy called in after Canadian death
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand makes her way to cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has issued a formal notice to Israel's envoy in Ottawa following the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.

Anand's spokeswoman says Israel's foreign ministry promised an investigation after she directed Global Affairs Canada to issue a démarche for Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed.

The family of 38-year-old Windsor, Ont. resident Hassan Haidar says an Israeli drone shot him in the head during its ongoing military campaign in Lebanon, which has killed thousands.

Anand says Canada expects "a full and transparent investigation" of the death, adding it's a matter of "extreme concern" to Canada.

She says that is why she ordered her department to formally request that Moed meet with them last week, which was followed by a meeting between Canada's ambassador in Tel Aviv and Israel's foreign ministry.

Canada has urged Israel to respect Lebanese sovereignty and civilians as Israel's fight against the Iran-backed Hezbollah takes a pause under a delicate, 10-day ceasefire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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