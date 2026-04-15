Anand expresses concern about killing of Canadian

Anand expresses concern about killing of Canadian in Lebanon by Israeli forces
Anand expresses concern about killing of Canadian
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks with reporters before caucus in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she is in the process of contacting Israeli officials following the killing of a Canadian in Lebanon by Israel's forces.

Anand told reporters the Canadian government is "very concerned" about Hassan Haidar's death, and she expressed condolences to the man's family and community.

Haidar's brother said on Monday that Haidar was trying to help a man who was shot last week by a drone in Lebanon when he too was shot and killed. 

Israel intensified attacks on Lebanon last week amid its renewed war with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Israeli strikes again rocked southern Lebanon on Wednesday, following historic talks Tuesday between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington.

Anand says Canada is hopeful a ceasefire deal can be reached and says she already spoke to Lebanon's foreign minister where she offered Canada's solidarity, including for its territorial integrity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press 

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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