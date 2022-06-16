Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin Wants To Escape Her 'Scammer Persona' & She's Now Selling NFTs
Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, the fake German heiress who inspired Netflix's Inventing Anna show, says she doesn't want to be seen as a scammer anymore.
She's also getting into NFTs.
The convicted fraudster spoke about her plans for the future in a rare interview with NBC News this week, in which she claimed that her reputation was "pushed upon" her by the prosecution, the media and Netflix.
"I'm trying to move away from this like, 'scammer persona,'" she said in an interview from an immigration detention facility in New York. "I've just like, changed so much."
Sorokin has served more than three years behind bars for defrauding multiple banks and hotels, after convincing New York City's wealthiest that she was a German heiress with a $60-million fortune. She would then leave others with the bills for her expensive socialite lifestyle.
But while she might be behind bars right now, that hasn't stopped her from trying to jump into the shaky and confusing world of non-fungible tokens -- a world rife with its own scams and scandals.
Sorokin says she's just minted 10 NFTs that will give the owners access to her, including permission to call her.
For now, those calls will be routed to the Orange County Correctional Facility in upstate New York, where she is awaiting deportation.
Sorokin also says she's got three "ultra-platinum" NFTs that will allow the holders to actually visit her, and to receive packages from her.
She says this is all part of her effort to focus her energy on things that are "legal" from now on.
Her NFT collection is called Reinventing Anna, in a spinoff from the Netflix series she inspired.
Netflix hasn't announced any plans to do a second season of that show, but if they ever do, the title is sitting right there.