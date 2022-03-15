The Real 'Inventing Anna' Delvey Faces Deportation & Says She Has 'Things In The Works'
She has one month to change people's minds...
Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress known as Anna Delvey to Netflix watchers, is officially facing deportation from the U.S.
The woman who inspired the Netflix hit Inventing Annacould be sent back to Germany, the New York Times reports, after serving jail time in the U.S. for defrauding money from New York's elite.
Delvey's attorney, Manny Arora, confirmed news of her deportation order after about a year spent in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, reported NBC News.
According to Arora, Delvey will have about a month before she's deported, during which she can still try to appeal the decision.
The serial scammer seemed confident despite the news, and she reassured her friends over text that she still has "a mln things in the works," the Times reports.
"Never a dull moment here," she said.
Her friend Blake Cummings, who has been running her Instagram account, also told the paper that she was "chatting with her this morning" and that "she didn't expect this."
Delvey spent over four years behind bars before she was released on parole in February 2021, only to be taken back into custody six weeks later for overstaying her visa.
The Russian-born scammer, who moved to Germany in her teens, used to pose as a German heiress while running in the elite circles of New York City for years. She managed to steal private jets, dodge hefty hotel bills and swindle money from banks and wealthy people for years, reported The New York Times.
Her master plan came tumbling down in 2017 when she was finally caught and charged for her theft. She was eventually convicted in 2019 for her crimes.
Netflix's Inventing Anna is based on Delvey's scams, with Julia Garner playing Delvey in the series.
The "real" Delvey's deportation hearing is scheduled for April 19.