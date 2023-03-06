These 7 Atlanta Eateries Will Make You Feel Like You're In France Without Leaving The Country
Bon Appetit!
It seems that French culture is having a moment thanks to the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris — a show that chronicles the misadventures of a young American woman who relocates to Paris from Chicago to work as a social media strategist for a luxury marketing agency.
Through Emily, viewers experience the French ideals of beauty, fashion, romance, and cuisine.
Fortunately, for those of us who are unable to travel to Paris at the moment, there are some great new restaurants and cafes in the metro Atlanta area that grace us with the allure of France without traveling too far beyond our own zip code.
Douceur de France
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French bakery
Address: 277 South Marietta Pkwy S.W., Marietta GA / 1173 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, GA
Why You Need To Go: This charming little French bakery, which literally means "sweets from France," features French staples like fresh eclairs, madeleines, baguettes and sandwiches, and more in a very unassuming environment. The proprietors are a trio of French ex-pats who decided to create this venture after working as chefs in some of Atlanta's most elite fine dining establishments. The result is fantastique.
Saint Germain - French Bakery & Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French bakery
Address: Different locations
Why You Need To Go: The cafe features a small shop where you can purchase whimsical French treats and goodies and also has an inviting seating area with a distinct boho vibe where you can sit for hours eating one croissant and slowly sip on a cafe au lait.
Dorian Gray
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 111 W Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Oliver Wilde's ominous tale of the Portrait of Dorian Gray may sound dark, but this new namesake place is anything but gloomy. The restaurant is located in Buckhead across from the St. Regis Hotel and has a distinct euro-vibe with fine cuisine offerings, like Filet Mignon and Maine lobster salad, duck breast with crusted cashew and fennel, and shaved truffles. Dorian Gray attracts a trendy jet-set crowd, featuring a live DJ spinning Deep House after dinner hours. After a few cocktails, you can pretend you're at an exclusive club at St. Tropez.
Anis Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 2974 Grandview Ave., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This casual bistro is located in a converted house in Buckhead's Garden Hills neighborhood and gives all the feels of Provence with its welcome, inviting, and cozy atmosphere. The restaurant has been serving French-inspired cuisine since 1994. Proprietor Arnaud Michel, who grew up in Montpelier, France, strives to share his passion for the food and wine of his childhood at Anis bistro.
Bistro Niko
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 3350 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Bistro Niko is part of the famed Buckhead Restaurant Group — a family-owned group of fine dining establishments in Atlanta. The Bistro aims to channel the feel of an authentic French brasserie with fresh seasonal dishes in an elegant environment. The bar and wait staff are coiffed and dressed in black and white amidst the backdrop of an elegant bar. They also feature an upscale Sunday brunch.
Le Bon Nosh
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 65 Irby Ave. NW, Suite 103, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This new addition to Buckhead's French eateries features a casual yet elegant eatery where one can sit for hours over freshly brewed coffee and a croissant or order a few different fresh salads to share with a friend. The purveyors tout their approach to sustainability — serving locally sourced produce, meats, and cheeses.
Peche
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 5155 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 320, Peachtree Corners, GA
Why You Need To Go: It seems that Atlantans have a growing appetite for French cuisine — given the latest opening of Peche — a modern seafood restaurant and raw bar with a French touch located in Peachtree Corners in the suburb of Norcross. The menu was inspired by classic French cooking techniques and features dishes with oysters, lobster, crab cakes, caviar, steaks, poultry, homemade pasta and bread, and fresh pastries. There is also an extensive brunch menu featuring lobster and waffles, freshly made crepes, and more.