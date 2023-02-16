You Can Forget About Hangovers At This New Atlanta Bar Serving Booze-Free Drinks & Kava
Because every hour should be happy hour!
For many, the New Year's resolutions made back in January have already started to wane, including the traditional alcohol break.
But for those wishing to extend their Dry January tradition into the months to come, there's a new bespoke bar in Atlanta, GA that welcomes patrons who want to be social and sip a mocktail without the temptation to drink alcohol.
The Sober Social is a coffee and mocktail bar that serves booze-free spirits during most mornings and evenings. With fancy mocktails like "Socially Awkward" — alt bitters, sugar cube, orange slice, and cherry garnish — there is literally no FOMO with the hard stuff.
The trendy bar was founded by Aja Wolfe, a local creative writer who sought to create a venue that complemented her journey for a healthy lifestyle while fostering connections among patrons.
Wolfe is featured in many of the bar's Instagram posts - preparing a Fijian Kava Root drink and extolling the benefits of Kava.
"I drink kava when I need something a little more than coffee but a little less than cocaine," she jokes.
Kava is an extract from the ground root of the Piper methysticum plant and is widely used as a natural herb relaxant in many parts of the South Pacific.
The bar also features small pizzas and snacks, and for the adventurous, the Sober Social offers Turkish Coffee Readings. If you've ever wondered what your future looks like mapped out with coffee grinds, here's your chance.
The Sober Social
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mocktail, cava & coffee bar serving snacks
Address: 141 Mangum St SW unit 207, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can taste a variety of booze-free spirits while you work or gather with your friends.