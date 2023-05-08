A Marriage Proposal Has The Internet Divided For Using A Piece Of Paper To Pop The Question
The note was left in the bathroom...
Marriage proposals are usually very creative and, in many cases, are carried out in public spaces so that several can witness the romantic "I said yes" moment. However, a recent proposal has gone viral and has the internet divided for using a paper note to pop the important question.
Canadian journalist based in Atlanta, GA, Erica Murphy, posted a photo of the amorous moment on her Twitter account.
\u201cSo it\u2019s been an amazing year with my guy. This morning before I left for work he left this in the bathroom for me to find. I said YES! #FutureMrsHomes\u201d— Erica Murphy (@Erica Murphy) 1682902722
"So it’s been an amazing year with my guy. This morning before I left for work, he left this in the bathroom for me to find. I said YES!" the reporter tweeted, along with an image of the engagement right on top of a piece of paper that reads, "Will you marry me?"
The unique proposal has many social media users commenting about the way the journalist’s partner decided to make the big move.
\u201c@EricaMurphyTV In the bathroom where you poop is wild. Lolllll\u201d— Erica Murphy (@Erica Murphy) 1682902722
Some seem to find that a paper note marriage proposal is not the best way to do it.
"Umm…a note? Torn out like that?" one person replied to Murphy’s tweet.
"A text message basically as a marriage proposal? Not for me," another Twitter user responded.
"In the bathroom where you poop is wild. Lol," someone else wrote.
\u201c@EricaMurphyTV So many women are complaining about his unique thoughtful and creative way of proposing probably could only dream about being asked to be married In any fashion! I think this is brilliant and different and truly believe this relationship will last longer than any grand proposal\u201d— Erica Murphy (@Erica Murphy) 1682902722
Nonetheless, most Twitter users see this uncommon proposal as simple and sweet and have congratulated Murphy for her engagement.
"Congratulations! For some reason, this reminded me of a Sex and the City episode. I’ve never seen something like this. Unusual, but hey! To each their own," a Twitter user replied to Murphy’s post.
"So many women are complaining about his unique, thoughtful, and creative way of proposing and probably could only dream about being asked to be married in any fashion! I think this is brilliant and different and truly believe this relationship will last longer than any grand proposal," someone else added.
"That needs to be framed and hung on a wall. Simplicity can be romantic!" another user tweeted.
In an interview with TODAY, the couple shared that they are both happy with how the proposal took place. Like many say: the simpler, the better!