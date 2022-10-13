This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
It's located in one of the city's best neighborhoods.
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online.
Located at 2025 Peachtree Rd., the Lofts at 2025 can be rented at monthly rates varying from $945 to $1,999. According to RentHop, the average cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the previously mentioned area is $2300/month.
In a TikTok video captioned "$900 Apartments in Atlanta?," content creator Marre (@marre.xm) walks you through the 450 sq. ft. one-bedroom option at the residences to evaluate if paying the lower price is worth it.
Walking in, Marre states the apartment feels cute and industrial, unlike other cheap apartments available in other cities at a similar price point.
While the kitchen is small, the user notes that the wooden floors contrast well with the cabinetry, and there are nice accents and finishes in the space. The countertop also works well, he mentions.
The bedroom and bathroom are also well designed and "space efficient." So much so that there is even a tiny washer set into one of the bedroom’s walls.
Given the neighborhood and the price tag, Atlanta locals have shared their impressed opinions in the comment section of the video.
"I just moved here last month. I love it!!! This my first apartment. Also the doors are only in the showrooms 🥰," one resident shared.
"This is a steal for buckhead defo a good deal," another TikToker commented.
One user claiming to be a former employee also recommended the apartment space, saying "I use to work here before they renovated & trust me its so worth it. The price & location 👌🏾."
Overall, Marre feels that though living quarters are tight, the space is utilized nicely, and it is worth it at the price point listed.