This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
"Looks like someone tried to break in already"
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price.
Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly.
In the clip, TikTok content creator @marre.xm walks viewers through the various levels of the space, sharing his opinion on the rental property's "quirks."
The video begins by showcasing the property's front door, which Marre remarks "looks like someone tried to break in already."
Moving into the common room of the townhome, he notes that while the space itself is "cute," the sliding glass door throws him off because he feels like it's unsafe.
The common area flows into a very small kitchen, which has unknown residue left behind in the corner.
"I wouldn’t even have went upstairs ida left 😂" one commenter shared about the townhome's lower level.
Moving onto the bathroom, which is covered in bright blue tiles, Marre takes issue with the drawings left behind on the mirror, unswept floors, and mold and rust behind the toilet.
After viewing the carpeted bedroom which has a closet with no door, he decided that in his opinion the space is "not worth the price point" despite being listed so low.
Viewers took to the comments to share a similar sentiment regarding the townhome for rent, with safety being a reoccurring concern.
"If you move there don’t put nothing in the house and just leave the doors unlocked tbh" a TikToker advised.
"Y'all do know that all Campbellton Road Apts comes with chalk outlines for that price right 😳😂" another user joked.
The complex is known for being the site of a murder. WSBTV reported that a person was shot to death at Appletree Apartments back in February.
Some past tenants stated in Google reviews (2.5 stars) that the living conditions are less than ideal.
"Appletree Apartment are not fit for anyone to move there, they need to closed the place down. They have roaches, rats, nets that stay year round. That apartment they showing on here is not Appletree, because all these apartment need to be fixed inside and out." wrote one tenant who claims to have stayed there for six years.
Other reviewers enjoyed their time spent there as per the 4 and 5 stars notes.
The median rent for the Southwest Atlanta neighborhood is $1,086, according to Niche. The site rates the area with a C- when it comes to crime and safety rates.
With inflation steadily on the rise in the United States, and rental prices skyrocketing in major Southern cities, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to secure affordable housing.
Despite the fact is very difficult to find a rental at that price point in Atlanta these days, the general consensus of commenters was that this apartment was not worth the risk.