Georgia Is Ranked One Of The Worst States To Have A Baby & All The Others Are In The South
It's so expensive to have a baby in these states.
With inflation steadily on the rise and rental prices skyrocketing across the country, raising a family in the United States is more expensive than ever. Between medical expenses, time off work and the cost of living, the dollars associated with starting a family can rack up.
WalletHub ranked the best places to have a baby based on healthcare accessibility, environment and infant care costs across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. On this list, Georgia landed at No. 47, putting it in the bottom five.
Some aspects taken into consideration were the price tag associated with labor and delivery, newborn screenings, early child care and Medicaid.
When it comes to health care, vaccination rates, food security, birth weight, doctors per capita, number of medical facilities and the rate of both infant and maternal mortality were also considered.
As reported by the CDC, Georgia's infant mortality rate is infamously high at 6.1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births.
Other states featured were Louisiana (No. 48), South Carolina (No. 49), Mississippi (No. 50) and Alabama (No. 51).
After the infant stage has passed, many parents are concerned with the quality of education their child will receive.
The South also happens to be home to the least educated states in the entire country according to another study from WalletHub. Georgia made No. 33 on that list.
When searching for a good destination to settle down and start a family, considering the facts and figures can help determine what quality of life to expect during the transitional time.
