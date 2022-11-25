You Can Rent Out This 'Cobra Kai' Mansion For $100 In Georgia That Has A Huge Heated Pool
A bocce court is also included.
The backyard and heated pool of a palatial mansion where many scenes from the Cobra Kai Netflix series were filmed are now available to rent by the hour, and it comes with a bocce court, gas grill, lush gardens, and more.
The Villa Flora Mansion is located in the Atlanta suburb of East Cobb and is currently featured on Swimply, a website that lists private properties with backyard and indoor pools for rent. The home is available for an individual or group of up to ten people for $100 an hour.
The mansion was designed by an award-winning architect and international chef for personal use, inspired by his time living on the Amalfi coast in Italy.
The property's 2-story zen-like atrium features an indoor pond, a unique terracotta roof, and hacienda-style archways throughout the home. The spacious building sits on a vast lot of over one acre of land with gardens with fruit trees and boasts over 9,000 square feet with six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and of course, the heated pool.
The mansion has been called home to two sitting former U.S. Presidents, legendary golfer Arnold Parmer, and most recently, Ralph Macchio's character Daniel LaRusso on the Netflix hit Cobra Kai, according to the Realtor website.
This unique home also features a terrace with an al fresco dining area, an ancient-looking stone shower, an old-fashioned bathtub, an outdoor fireplace, a hot tub, and more.
The Swimply listing states that photo shoots and content shoots are allowed — it's hard to think of a better place for Cobra Kai fans to post their best Karate Kid-inspired moves.
Do you want to stay the night? Guest can also do so for a price that ranges from $942.66 to $2,687.38 a night.