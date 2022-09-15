Longhorns Football Coach Steve Sarkisian Has The Most Stylish Wife (PHOTOS)
The "First Lady of Texas Football" wears the cutest game day outfits.
What a person wears to college events has become an interest for the past couple of years, much like the extravagant fashion during sorority rush, or "game day outfits" worn to Saturday football games.
Some may say the wife of University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has the ultimate repertoire of clothes to wear on game days each fall.
Loreal Sarkisian is dubbed the "First Lady of Texas Football" and the outfits she posts to Instagram at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as well as the comments of admiration left on the pictures are proof that she is getting noticed.
When she asked fans to pick a favorite in an Instagram post of 12 outfits, most commented back a resounding "all".
The coach's wife is actually a wardrobe stylist, according to her Instagram bio.
She regularly dons a cowboy hat, which is an ever-so-obvious nod to the Lone Star State, and most of her game-day outfits carry those subtle Texas-inspired details.
At home games, you can spot Loreal waiting to kiss her husband on the sidelines as the team exits the field to go to the clubhouse.
She also seems to be close with her husband's players as she's seen high-fiving them and taking photos with teammates like Xavier Worthy following games.
The Sarkisians got married during the pandemic and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June 2022.