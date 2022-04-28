This New Selfie Museum In Austin Is A Hot Spot For Local Celebs & It’s Huge
'The Ultimatum' stars can't get enough of this place!
A blue and yellow banana mural, a huge bathtub in a gold-plated room, and bright pink vanity might have been in the background of photos showing up on your Instagram feed lately, and that's thanks to the Original Selfie Museum.
This colorful photo studio has two locations in Texas: one in San Antonio, and the newest in Austin. The latest location has become a recent hotspot for locals to be their most extra selves with its outlandish and interactive room designs.
You just might meet a Texas celebrity during your visit as they seem to not get enough of this. Just last week fans met April Marie who was visiting with her new boyfriend, and days later her co-star Lauren Pounds stopped in to snap some photos with friends.
The museum, which is the largest of the chain, has over 30 rooms of photo opportunities with ample amounts of studio lighting to make all of your selfies look vibrant and Instagram-worthy.
There are tons of props, like giant stuffed donuts, or angel wings to pose with to add a quirky vibe to your images.
This surreal-looking photo opp only cost a $28 ticket, so it's the perfect opportunity to have a girls' night or bring the family during the weekend.
You can also purchase a membership for $68 (all sales will be supporting Ukraine) and get access to all 9 locations across the U.S., which are all owned and operated by Ukrainian immigrants. The first museum is located in Dever, CO.
Thank us later for the stellar IG feed you'll have following your visit.