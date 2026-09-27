B.C. Conservatives promise no new taxes if elected on October 24

B.C. Conservatives pledge no new taxes if elected
B.C. Conservatives pledge no new taxes if elected
B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson speaks during a provincial election campaign announcement, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Lorne Doerkson says a future Conservative government in British Columbia under his leadership would not bring in new taxes, if elected on Oct. 24, when British Columbians head to the polls in a snap election called last week.

Doerkson, who was campaigning in Surrey, B.C. on Sunday, says in a party statement that Conservatives would end what he calls the B.C. New Democrats "endless tax grabs on working families."

The party's interim leader says that "instead of watching their hard-earned money disappear into government spending that hasn't made their lives any better," there "will be no new taxes."

The pledge comes after British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby promised on Friday to impose a new tax on unsold condominiums and raise the existing speculation and vacancy tax if his party returns to power.

Conservatives say on Sunday that British Columbians have been hit with "one tax grab after another" such as raising the lowest income tax rate to 5.6 per cent from 5.06 per cent and freezing tax brackets through 2030.

The party calls that a "quiet tax hike that hits British Columbians every time their pay keeps up with inflation."

"British Columbians have never paid more in tax, but nine years of the NDP spending more and getting less means our province has never been further behind," Doerkson said in the party statement.

The statement also criticized the proposed -- and since delayed -- expansion of the Provincial Sales Tax of seven per cent to various professional services such as accounting.

The Conservatives' tax pledge comes as British Columbia faces a projected deficit of $13.8 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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