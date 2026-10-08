B.C. Conservatives dump candidate in racism row

B.C. Conservatives dump candidate
B.C. Conservatives dump candidate
B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson listens during a provincial election campaign announcement in, Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Interim leader of the British Columbia Conservatives Lorne Doerkson has dumped a candidate in the provincial election over remarks that the NDP called racist.

Doerkson says the remarks by Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate Joachim Agou cannot be tolerated and if he is elected he will not be part of the party's caucus.

More coming. 

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