Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs asks government to pause two treaties to resolve dispute

B.C. First Nation group asks for pause on treaties
B.C.'s Indigenous Relations minister says two First Nations nearing the end of their treaty process have developed "accommodation packages" with some neighbouring nations, but there's still more work to do.
The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling on government to pause the treaty bills for the K'omoks and Kitselas First Nations, but Spencer Chandra Herbert says government has received such requests in the past and has been able to work them out as the process continues.
The union says in a statement that it "stands in support" of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in their dispute with the K'omoks, as well as a coalition of nations in their dispute with the Kitselas First Nation.
The statement says neighbouring First Nations have raised serious concerns about the unresolved territorial disputes, and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip is calling for the pause, saying reconciliation can't come through a "unilateral" process.
Politicians in the B.C. legislature are debating legislation to implement both treaties, and Chandra Herbert denied that government is rushing the legislation.
Chandra Herbert says the union's statement shows that government needs to keep doing the work of building relationships between First Nations.
"I have met with chiefs and councils," he says. "We have developed accommodation packages. In fact, I know K'omoks Nation has worked hard to find protocol agreements with neighbouring nations."
He says the K'omoks has struck successful agreements with two neighbours, but acknowledges that the Wei Wai Kum First Nation continues to have concerns.
Representatives from the Wei Wai Kum First Nation on Vancouver Island joined those from the Nine Allied Tribes and the Lax Kw'alaams Band near Terrace, B.C., on the steps of the legislature this week to voice their opposition to the treaties.
They said that they are prepared to block major provincial projects and take legal action if British Columbia does not pause the treaties.
Chandra Herbert says accommodations with neighbouring First Nations have been reached in similar situations, while those treaties continued passage through the B.C. legislature.
"Of course, there is still a federal process that needs to happen as well. So this isn't the finish line," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.