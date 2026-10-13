B.C.'s Eby declines to reveal size of donation after $10-a-day daycare revelation

B.C.'s Eby faces more heat over childcare spot
B.C.'s Eby faces more heat over childcare spot
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby pauses while speaking during a provincial election campaign announcement, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says he and his wife donated the difference in costs after their children's daycare fell under the $10-a day program a couple years ago, but he declined to specify the amount.

Eby says he and wife Cailey Lynch, a doctor, didn't need the daycare discount that has only reached a minority of parents in the province and wanted other families to benefit after the centre switched to the subsidized rate, so they made the donation to the facility.

He has faced pressure on the issue since confirming on Monday that his family had benefited from the program, and said in a statement he would make a similar donation to the centre for their youngest child, who attends the same facility.

Eby was asked in Vancouver on Tuesday if his party would introduce means testing for the $10-a-day program, and responded that his focus lies on working with the federal government to create affordable childcare spaces for all British Columbians.

He was speaking at a campaign event before he is scheduled to join interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson and Greens Leader Emily Lowan at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event, where they will pitch their plans to business leaders with less than two weeks to go before the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The three leaders won't debate each other, though each will deliver an address, followed by a question-and-answer session with board president Bridgitte Anderson.

The board says the event is designed to allow people to hear directly from the leaders as they present their vision for the province and discuss their priorities for B.C.'s future.

A televised leaders' debate is set for Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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