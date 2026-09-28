B.C. election campaigns enter second week with candidate, policy announcements

B.C. election campaign trail enters second week
B.C. election campaign trail enters second week
In this two photograph panel; B.C. Conservative interim Leader Lorne Doerkson, left, speaks in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, and B.C. NDP Leader David Eby, right, speaks in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, during provincial election campaign stops.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The campaigns for the upcoming British Columbia election enter their second week, with major parties gearing up policy announcements and candidate nominations.

The incumbent New Democrats have announced that former Richmond-Queensborough MLA and BC NDP president Aman Singh will run in Vancouver-Fraserview.

Former Vancouver councillor and former cabinet minister George Chow previously held the seat, while Singh lost to Conservative Steve Kooner in Richmond-Queensborough in 2024.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson is in Vancouver today to make another policy announcement after pledging over the weekend that his party would "never raise taxes" if elected Oct. 24.

Doerkson also said the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program in schools, also known as SOGI, should be repealed.

B.C. Green Leader Emily Lowan is also to make a policy announcement today, holding an event on Vancouver Island on child care and unveiling her party's candidate for the Victoria-Swan Lake riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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