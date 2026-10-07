B.C. NDP Leader Eby says not everybody shares his concerns about Trump

Eby says not everybody shares his Trump anxieties
Eby says not everybody shares his Trump anxieties
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby speaks during a provincial election campaign stop at the Victoria Curling Club, in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The NDP's election campaign in British Columbia has moved on from the threat of Donald Trump's tariffs to focus on affordability issues.

When NDP Leader David Eby called the snap election on Sept. 22, he said British Columbia needed a "firebreak" against Trump's economic attacks and Trump-style politics, which he said were threatening to infect the province.

But Eby says he accepts that not everyone shares his anxieties about the U.S. president, even as Trump's actions make B.C.'s challenges much worse.

He says the key matter for voters on Oct. 24 will be deciding which party can support families during these tough times.

Interim B.C. Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson said at the start of the campaign that Trump is an "absolute bully," and that standing up to him requires action, not press releases.

Eby says he is trying to express his own sense of anxiety about Trump's threats as best as he can, and while not everybody shares his concerns, there is no question Trump's actions continue to have an impact on British Columbians.

"Whether you believe and accept that Trump is making it much worse, it doesn't matter because you're still understanding that the cost of living is significant, that we need a strong public health-care system if you and your family get sick," he said on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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