B.C. to rename Site C dam after deceased premier John Horgan

Outgoing B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks during a question-and-answer session at a B.C. Chamber of Commerce luncheon on his last full day as premier of the province, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Horgan announced in June he would be stepping down as premier and NDP leader. His successor David Eby will be sworn in as premier on Friday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck