A Baby Was Just Found After Going Missing 40 Years Ago When Her Parents Were Killed
She's now 42 years old.
Decades after disappearing as a child, a missing woman known as "Baby Holly" has finally been found alive — and she's not much of a baby anymore.
Over 40 years ago, Holly's parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr, were found dead in a wooded area of Houston, Texas, and their daughter was nowhere to be found, according to ABC 13 News.
After her disappearance, a case was opened to search for her, and she became known as "Baby Holly" in the media.
According to Texas Attorney General First Assistant Brent Webster, it is believed that the couple was killed sometime between December 1980 and January 1981.
What happened to "Baby Holly" and her parents remained a mystery until very recently.
The case was reopened in 2021 when Identifinders International decided to use genetic genealogy to positively identify the bodies of Clouse and Clouse Jr, according to ABC.
From those findings, the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit formed by Attorney General Ken Paxton was able to finally locate Holly, a now 42-year-old woman whose full name has not been disclosed to the public yet.
According to a statement by Identifinders International, Holly was informed about her biological parents' identity and has since been in contact with her extended birth family, who she hopes to reunite with in person.
"Finding Holly is a birthday present from heaven since we found her on Junior's birthday, Holly's grandmother Donna Casasanta said. "I prayed for answers for more than 40 years, and the Lord has revealed some of them. We have found Holly."
Her biological parents' families had spent years looking for her — and for answers.
Since she was found, police have discovered that as a baby, Holly was left at a church in Arizona by two barefoot women wearing white robes who identified themselves as members of a "nomadic religious group," according to ABC.
Around the time of the couple's death, their extended family had also been contacted by a woman who told them she wanted to return the couple's car to the family, according to ABC.
After agreeing to meet her, the family was met by a small group of people wearing white robes who said the couple had joined a religious group and no longer wanted to be in contact with the family.
The investigation into the couple's death remains ongoing.
"The family that raised Holly is not considered suspect in this case," Webster said. "We were grateful that we found her, but we must continue with our purpose of finding who murdered this couple."