Bank of Canada security workers start job action after talks fail

Bank of Canada security workers start job action
Bank of Canada security workers start job action
Bank of Canada building is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Security officers at the Bank of Canada began a job action today after talks failed to secure a new collective agreement between the central bank and the union.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 63 security officers at the Bank of Canada's Ottawa and Montreal offices are on strike and the Montreal workers are also locked out by the employer.

A statement from the union claims officials at the central bank are pushing for changes that would undermine how seniority affects overtime and vacation for workers, as well as proposing a rollback in maternity leave.

The union also alleges that the Bank of Canada has been contacting workers to work through the legal strike and plans to contract a third-party for security services during the labour disruption.

The Bank of Canada would not comment on the labour action or negotiations but says in a statement that management needs to ensure all critical operations can continue during the dispute while honouring its obligations under the Labour Code.

The union says workers are looking for fair wages, stable schedules and "basic respect" from one of Canada's most powerful financial institutions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

8 ways Maritimers are so different from Ontarians (that I discovered after moving)

Moving from Toronto to PEI was... an experience.

Bath & Body Works is extending the semi-annual sale and candles are more than 50% off

Select items are up to 75% off during the sale!

This white sand beach town is Ontario's 'Florida North' and has 20 acres of velvet shores

It's a dreamy spot for a summer escape.

This $17 bus trip from Ottawa takes you to a dreamy town that's like a little slice of Scotland

No car needed!

These government payments are increasing in July and here's how much money you can get

Payments are made as direct deposits and cheques.

I ranked Canadian cities based on their liveability for people in their 20s and 30s

Hear me out!

I moved to Vancouver from Toronto and these 7 stereotypes are actually true

Are we still in the same country?

Canada Revenue Agency is hiring for IT jobs that pay close to $100,000 a year

The agency has developer and support analyst positions available.

I compared grocery shopping at No Frills and Metro — one is miles ahead

There is no competition...

Alleged police shooter identified as 25-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta.

Coroner identifies alleged shooter in Montreal