This stunning lakeside city in Ontario was named among the very best spots to live in Canada
It has a lower cost of living and affordable housing.
If a move is on your radar, this beautiful lakeside city in Ontario might deserve a closer look.
With old-world streets, Victorian neighbourhoods, endless attractions, and a vibrant food scene, it's a beautiful spot to call home, and it was recently crowned one of the best places to live in Canada in 2025.
Zolo released its "Best Places to Live in Canada in 2025" list, highlighting communities nationwide that balance livability and affordability.
To create the report, Zolo analyzed locations across Canada using a range of criteria, including housing costs, local incomes, safety, walkability, annual sunshine, and overall cost of living.
Kingston, Ontario, was named one of the very best places to live in the country, and with its beautiful architecture, unique attractions, and lakeside views, it's no surprise.
The destination
Kingston is a historic city set on the shores of Lake Ontario, about 2.5 hours from Toronto and 2 hours from Ottawa.
The region was settled by Europeans in the 17th century, and became Canada's First Capital in 1841. You can still see the European influence present in Kingston's old-world streets and buildings today.
It's earned the nickname "Limestone City" for its beautiful stone architecture, and is home to endless attractions, cafes, and eateries.
Downtown, you'll find endless local shops, markets, and more. You don't need to venture far for daily errands, dining, or entertainment, making the city particularly appealing for those who value a walkable lifestyle.
Residents can also benefit from Kingston's many parks and green spaces, including City Park and Lake Ontario's waterfront trails, which are perfect for jogging, cycling, or simply enjoying a scenic stroll.
The combination of walkable downtown areas, outdoor recreation, and easy access to nearby towns and cities makes it a rare mix of convenience, history, and natural beauty.
Kingston is also recognized as a significant hub for post-secondary education, drawing students and professionals from across the country. The city is home to Queen's University, St. Lawrence College, and the Royal Military College of Canada, institutions that contribute to Kingston's economy, diverse population, and year-round sense of energy.
The cost
Another major draw for those considering a move to Kingston is affordability. According to Zolo, Kingston offers a cost of living that sits 12% below the national average, making day-to-day expenses a bit more manageable without sacrificing quality of life.
The city also boasts a strong financial outlook for residents, with an average household income of around $103,000 per year.
When it comes to housing, Kingston continues to stand out as a more attainable option. The city's benchmark home price is approximately $555,000, which is significantly lower than Canada's national average home price of $676,154.
For buyers looking to enter the market or upgrade without paying big-city prices, Kingston might be the ideal destination.
The culture
If you're looking for vibrant culture, Kingston is the place to be. The city offers year-round attractions, events, and community, ensuring there's always something happening no matter the season.
According to Zolo, the region boasts a "vibrant arts scene, featuring 24 museums, art galleries, and historic sites to enjoy."
Other highlights include the Kingston Penitentiary, the ferry to Wolfe Island, and trolley tours.
A visit to the Kingston Public Market is a must while exploring the city. Often recognized as Ontario's oldest public market, it has been operating since 1801 and remains a cornerstone of the community.
Located in the city's historic core, the market is set against a backdrop of charming heritage buildings. Vendors offer a wide selection of goods, including fresh produce, baked treats, cut flowers, handmade items, and locally made products, making it an ideal spot to browse and support local businesses.
During the winter, the square transforms into a glistening ice rink surrounded by cozy cafes where you can skate the day away.
The city offers a range of seasonal events, from outdoor movies during the summer months to spooky ghost tours in the fall and magical Christmas festivities during the holidays.
It also hosts major festivals throughout the year, such as the Kingston Canadian Film Festival.
Another highlight of the city is its food scene. Kingston is brimming with warm cafes, sushi spots, pizzerias, and more.
Spots like Chez Piggy, Pan Chancho's, and Woodenhead's are top dining spots in the area.
The location
Kingston's location is ideal for nature enthusiasts. As part of the 1000 Islands, Kingston is close to stunning scenery and outdoor adventures, from paddling to hiking and more.
You can also day-trip to quaint nearby destinations such as Gananoque and Brockville.
It's just a short drive to the Canada-U.S. border, making Kingston an ideal location for anyone who frequently travels or commutes between the two countries.
VIA Rail connects Kingston to major cities and towns, including Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.
Zolo points out that Kingston is situated about halfway between Toronto and Montreal, making it "great for weekend getaways to the big city."
Other Ontario regions that made Zolo's top 10 list include Ottawa and London, with Guelph earning the highest ranking.
With its affordability, charm, and accessibility, Kingston stands out as one of Canada's most appealing cities to call home.
