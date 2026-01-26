Advertisement Content

Boursin brings the ultimate après-ski experience to Blue Mountain this weekend

A first-of-its-kind Après-Ski-Thru serving up complimentary Boursin boards with high-energy vibes.

This weekend — Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1 — once you’ve carved up the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort, glide over to the chalet-inspired Boursin® Après-Ski-Thru, where your post-run reward is waiting.

A first-of-its-kind experience, guests can ski or snowboard straight through and grab a complimentary Boursin board to enjoy with friends and family. Not skiing? No problem. Just walk up, everyone’s invited to the Boursin Après-Ski-Thru!

Boursin has transformed the base of the mountain into a lively après-ski scene featuring sounds by notable Toronto DJ, Elise Purdon, an immersive ski-lift content studio, and an outdoor lounge with firepits to stay warm while you enjoy your indulgent Boursin charcuterie boards.

Each board comes with a puck of Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs or Cranberry & Pepper, paired with thoughtfully chosen accoutrements that feel right for the moment: rich, snackable and satisfying in that post-slope way where everything tastes better because you’ve earned it.

Complement your board and refresh your palette with steaming hot apple cider or velvety hot chocolate. Boursin is a creamy, indulgent, and shareable spread perfect for any moment of gathering — in this case, after a day on the slopes.

The Boursin Après-Ski-Thru is only around for two days at Blue Mountain Resort. If you find yourself craving a reimagined ski experience, high-vibes, connection, and a delicious snack after a day on the slopes, this is one après-ski stop worth making time for.

Even if you’re not spending all day hitting the slopes, you can still step into Boursin's ski world by visiting this activation — a reminder that Boursin fits into any occasion — no matter the venue.

Price: Free

When: January 31 and February 1, 2026

  • Saturday, January 31 from 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 1 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
    (while supplies last)

Location: Blue Mountain Resort - 190 Gord Canning Drive, Blue Mountains, Ontario
Conveniently placed in between the foot of Blue Mountain's ski hills and steps from the ski village.

Why You Need To Go: The Boursin Après-Ski-Thru is only at Blue Mountain Resort for two days, making it a must-stop this weekend. Whether you’ve spent the day on the slopes or just want to soak up the après-ski vibes, this activation delivers complimentary and delicious Boursin boards, fire pits, and sounds by Toronto DJ Elise Purdon to set the vibe (dancing is encouraged). This lively mountainside hangout delivers everything you want once the runs are done—no planning required.

