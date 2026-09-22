Business groups welcome Ottawa's latest move aiming to speed up major projects
Business groups in Western Canada are applauding new federal legislation that aims to speed up major projects.
Bill C-39 proposes to cut review times, create zones of "national interest" and reduce the likelihood of labour disruptions.
The Western Business Coalition says it's a welcome step toward improving Canada's competitiveness, attracting investment and supporting economic growth.
The coalition includes business groups in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
It says that legislation, and other recent moves like an expanded tax deduction for business investments, closely reflect recommendations its members have long been making.
The coalition is calling on Ottawa to further reduce regulatory requirements and to increase allocations under the Provincial Nominee Program within existing immigration levels.
"We applaud the prime minister and his government for this progress and urge Parliament to move quickly so businesses have the certainty to invest, build and grow in Canada even during this time of strained trade relationships and unstable geopolitics," said Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta.
Laura Jones, president and CEO of the Business Council of British Columbia, said Canada is meeting the moment.
"We are focused on the right things, including attracting investment, building major projects, diversifying our markets and labour stability," she said.
"But we need to keep pushing forward. Western Canada has an enormous role to play in turning that ambition into reality by helping Canada become a global energy and natural resources superpower and strengthening our reputation as a reliable partner for the world.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.