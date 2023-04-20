You Can Buy An Entire Texas Ghost Town For Less Than A Single Home & It’s An Artist’s Dream
Imagine having your own town...
If you’re looking to invest in a house, you might want to consider buying an entire town instead. A small area in Texas is up for sale and will most likely cost you less than buying a single home. The best part? It’s like stepping into an artist’s dream.
The ghost town of Lobo, TX is a small Lone Star State territory located 130 miles southeast of El Paso and 57 miles away from the artsy desert city of Marfa.
During most of the 20th century, this desert place had about 100 residents, but it was abandoned in 1991 when its last residents left. In 2001, Lobo was bought by a small group of Germans artists that have spent the last 22 years giving life to this little area by hosting several art, music, and short film events.
Today, this unique town is listed for only $100K.
"We’re hoping to find a buyer with lots of energy, endurance, motivation, and an interesting vision for Lobo’s future," owner Alexander Bardoff told Narcity. "We will consider all offers, taking into account not only the sales price but also the buyer’s vision."
The 10 acres of land that comprise this ghost town are also really close to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceport and the Guadalupe and Big Bend national parks.
There are some structures around the area that include a former motel, a former grocery store and post office, a former gas station and restaurant, and other houses and structures.
"This place is not for everyone, for sure," the listing reads. "But campfire under the stars, isolation but still within a 20-minute highway drive to a grocery store, gas stations, and a McDonald's, this place is way out there and only for the 'way out there.'"
If this is a project you’d be interested in, an open house will be held during the Memorial Day Weekend — May 25-29 — so you can see the small town for yourself.