5 Activities To Do In Calgary When You Feel Like You've Done It All
Do you know that secret spot with the best sunset view? Or that quirky shop down the lane? Calgary's charm lies in its well-guarded secrets, and it's time to share them with the world. Calgary's wonders are as vast and varied as our beautiful landscapes. Armed with insights into the city's history, culture, and hotspots, you can transform every guest's visit into a tailor-made adventure that reflects the heart and soul of Calgary. You can be the host with the most by sharing your secret spots with #LoveYYC.
Explore the hidden gems of lesser-known parks and attractions, step back in time at old-school theatres, and uncover hidden speakeasies – these are the must-visit destinations for this autumn.
Paper Lantern: Feel the vibes at this tropical themed speakeasy
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 115 2 Ave SE, Basement
Why You Need To Go: Escape the cold and take a mini-vacation at Paper Lantern, a charming speak easy in the heart of Chinatown! Enjoy handcrafted cocktails with tasty flavours such as coconut & pineapple, paired with tasty Vietnamese street food inspired bites. Their menu also includes vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan friendly options.
The GRAND: Find inspiration at this historical art hub
Address: 608 1 St SW
Why You Need To Go: Step into a century of culture, art, and community at the historic GRAND theatre. Discover a world where high-quality art meets inclusivity, sparking new perspectives and transforming the community. With a dynamic lineup of diverse artists and shows throughout the year, THE GRAND invites you to be a part of something bigger.
Reader Rock Garden: Take a break at this national historic site
Address: 325 25 Ave SE
Why You Need To Go: Calgary's Reader Rock Garden is Calgary's first Legacy Park and it's the perfect place to get a breath of fresh air! With a garden café, rock paths, and seasonal events. It's the perfect get away from all the city noise, open sunrise to sunset.
Aussie Rules Piano Bar: Be entertained at this one-of-a-kind piano bar
Price:💸💸
Address: 1002 37 Street SW
Why You Need To Go: Get ready for a wild night at Aussie Rules Piano Bar, with dueling pianos, hilarious comedy, and crowd sing-alongs making it a non-stop party. You might even end up part of the show! From '60s classics to today's hits, the fun never stops. With a $5 Friday Happy Hour from 6:30-8 it should be a night that goes down in the books!
Queen's Breakfast Cocktails: Grab brunch at this European inspired restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail
Why You Need To Go: Experience Queen's Breakfast Cocktails, where the best of breakfast and cocktails come together in the heart of Green View's industrial charm. Set in a European-inspired atmosphere, they craft small plates and cocktails using top-notch ingredients. Their menu is a delightful twist on childhood favorites. Try their mouthwatering lemon ricotta pancakes, savoury prawn and bacon benny, or the indulgent bolognese poutine. Reservations are highly recommended!
