Calgary Is Getting A New Grocery Delivery Service & Here's How You Can Save Money
With grocery trips getting more expensive, this is a lifesaver!
Have you been dreaming of a convenient grocery delivery service? Well, dreams do come true, 'cause Voilà is making a grand entrance into our stomping grounds!
Here's the scoop: Voilà isn't just any grocery delivery service. They offer thousands of products from beloved stores like Safeway, Sobeys, Chalo! FreshCo, and more, while ensuring you have access to all your favourite local goodies straight from Alberta. And it's all delivered fresh at regular in-store prices with no sneaky hidden fees. They're not playing around!
Hack number one? Say goodbye to the delivery fee by snagging a Delivery Pass*. That's right, free delivery right to your doorstep or curbside pickup – your choice!
Hack two: Don't forget to download the Voilà mobile app or check out their website. Here, you'll find your virtual shopping paradise where you can pick from a plethora of items that Alberta's farms have to offer.
For our final, glorious hack: use the promo code 'VOILANARCITY' to nab a tasty discount on your first order**. Voilà – grocery shopping made easy and affordable!
Voilà is now available in Calgary
Courtesy of Voilà
Promotion: Receive $20 off your first order of $75 or more and $15 off your next 2 orders of $75 or more
Promo code: VOILANARCITY
When: **First orders must be placed before September 29th, 2023 for orders scheduled for delivery on or before September 30th, 2023.
Address: Alberta
Why You Need To Use It: Fresh food, great prices, and delivered by your new best friend – the delivery bot. Shop smarter, not harder! Get your groceries from Voilà and never look back. It's the dawn of a new grocery era and you don't want to be left behind!
*See voila.ca for full Delivery Pass terms and conditions.