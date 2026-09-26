Stampeders keep playoff hopes alive with 45-31 victory over winless Redblacks
Deonta McMahon scored a pair of touchdowns for the Calgary Stampeders in a 45-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL on Saturday.
The Stampeders (7-8) kept their playoff hopes alive while the Redblacks' winless woes continued this season with an 0-14 record.
Ottawa's losing streak of 20 straight games, a modern-day CFL record, extends back to last September.
McMahon scored both a rushing and a receiving touchdown, Tevin Jones and Clark Barnes caught touchdown passes and Tyreik McAllister scored a rushing touchdown for the Stampeders.
Calgary's quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 422 yards and three touchdowns, and was interception-free.
Justin Hardy and Ayden Eberhardt had touchdown catches and Mario Anderson Jr. scored a rushing touchdown for Ottawa.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson in his second straight start for the Redblacks this season was 30-for-47 in pass attempts for 418 yards and a pair of touchdown throws. He was intercepted once.
Calgary led the entire game Saturday after needing a 62-yard field goal by Rene Paredes to beat the visiting Redblacks last week at McMahon Stadium.
Paredes kicked field goals from 40, 49 and 43 yards and contributed five convert points Saturday.
His Ottawa counterpart Brett Lauther was good from 13, 56 and 28 yards and added two convert points.
Calgary was tied for fourth with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division at 14 points each.
A crossover playoff berth was in play. The Hamilton Tigers-Cats (4-10) ranked third in the East heading into Saturday night's game against the Edmonton Elks.
The team that ranks fourth in the West can cross over and take a playoff berth from the No. 3 team in the East with more points at the end of the regular season.
The Stampeders scored on their opening drive Saturday when Adams threw 45 yards to Barnes to get to Ottawa's 12-yard line, and then threw to McMahon to score.
McAllister scored on a 28-yard rush and McMahon ran four yards for his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Anthony Johnson intercepted Bethel-Thompson on the drive after McMahon's touchdown.
But Bethel-McLeod ended a 75-yard, eight-play drive with a 13-yard catch and run with Eberhardt for Ottawa's first touchdown of the game with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Calgary kept the pressure on in the third quarter when Jones capped the final seconds with a 15-yard scoring catch.
Ottawa mustered a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter and a two-point convert by Hardy with less than five minutes to go.
It wasn't enough to overtake the Stampeders, however, and earn a first win this season.
UP NEXT
Redblacks: Host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
Stampeders: Visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.
By David Cummings | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.