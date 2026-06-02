Canada reaches deal with Quebec on billions of dollars in infrastructure funding

Canada and Quebec agree on infrastructure funding
Canada and Quebec agree on infrastructure funding
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa before a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has reached a new deal with Quebec to transfer billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure.

Carney says the money could be used to build new hospitals and invest in public transit.

He made the announcement in Longueuil, Que., near Montreal, with Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette.

Carney says the goal is to offer communities more rapid, affordable and dependable infrastructure.

Opposition parties at the Quebec legislature questioned the timing of the announcement.

They say the Coalition Avenir Québec government is being strategic, a few months before a general election scheduled in the fall. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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