Canada reaches deal with Quebec on billions of dollars in infrastructure funding
Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has reached a new deal with Quebec to transfer billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure.
Carney says the money could be used to build new hospitals and invest in public transit.
He made the announcement in Longueuil, Que., near Montreal, with Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette.
Carney says the goal is to offer communities more rapid, affordable and dependable infrastructure.
Opposition parties at the Quebec legislature questioned the timing of the announcement.
They say the Coalition Avenir Québec government is being strategic, a few months before a general election scheduled in the fall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026
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