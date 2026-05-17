Canadians, in crucial moment, must decide on equality for all: LGBTQ advocate

Canada at critical juncture, LGBTQ advocate says
Canada at critical juncture, LGBTQ advocate says
Parade grand marshal Fae Johnstone calls out chants through a megaphone during the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

An LGBTQ+ advocate says Canada is at critical juncture where it must decide whether it will be inclusive of everyone or not. 

Fae Johnstone, executive director of Queer Momentum, says there shouldn't be exceptions to the belief that freedom and equality is for all Canadians.

Johnstone made the comments today from Halifax while marking International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. 

She and others say Prime Minister Mark Carney should be taking a stronger stance in defending the LGBTQ+ community amid a time of deep polarization. 

Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez said in a statement today that all Canadians deserve freedom no matter who they are or who they love. 

Valdez noted the federal Liberal government is providing over $54 million over five years for the LGBTQ+ community, including money to assist Pride events with rising security costs. 

Johnstone called on Carney to tackle discrimination in a way that lifts LGBTQ+ communities up.

"He has not given these issues the time and attention that they deserve, and that is a deep concern," Johnstone said in an interview. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026.

By Eli Ridder | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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