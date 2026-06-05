Canada temporarily blocking livestock from Texas due to New World screwworm
Canada is temporarily restricting the import of livestock from Texas over concerns about a parasitic fly with flesh-eating larvae.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says animals that are from Texas or were present in the state within 21 days of a border crossing will not be allowed into the country.
It comes after an infestation of New World screwworm fly larvae was confirmed this week in a calf in Texas.
The agency says several U.S. states have also taken precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of spread.
Officials are asking animal owners and veterinarians to watch for signs of screwworm infestation in livestock, including wounds that worsen over time and are accompanied by discharge or foul odour.
Canadians travelling to Texas with pets are encouraged to inspect them for any signs of the screwworm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.
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