Canada Warns That Some US Laws & Policies 'May Affect' LGBTQ+ Travellers
Travellers may face "certain barriers and risks."
Canada has some updated travel advice for 2SLGBTQIA+ persons planning on visiting the United States.
On its travel advice page for the U.S., the Government of Canada has added a warning to Canadian travellers about laws that have come into effect in some states that could impact 2SLGBTQIA+ visitors.
"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons," it says.
Travellers have been told to check for relevant state and local laws that could impact their visit. The website does not specify which states specifically have enacted these laws.
"Since the beginning of 2023, certain states in the U.S. have passed laws banning drag shows and restricting the transgender community from access to gender affirming care and from participation in sporting events," a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CBC.
"The information is provided to enable travellers to make their own informed decisions regarding destinations."
In states such as Tennessee and Florida, laws have recently been passed banning children from attending drag performances and restricting children from accessing gender-affirming medical care.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, over 500 "anti-LGBTQ+" bills have been introduced in state legislatures across America in 2023 alone.
The Canadian Government has also shared advice on its website for travelling to any country as a 2SLGBTQIA+ person, stating that foreign laws and customs regarding sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics can differ from those in Canada.
It warns that these travellers may face "certain barriers and risks" and urges Canadians to research local laws before travelling.
"While you are travelling outside Canada, you are subject to, and must follow, the local laws of your destination country, even if these laws infringe on your human rights," the government said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with harassment or discrimination related to gender identity or sexual orientation, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional or refer to these resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.