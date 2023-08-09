6 Popular Destinations That Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For
These advisories could impact your next trip!
Heading on vacation usually means it's time to sit back and relax but if you're heading to some popular travel destinations, you might just want to check out these travel advisories before you fly.
The Government of Canada has issued travel advisories for countries around the world including some very popular destinations for Canadians so it's important to stay up to date on any potential risks.
Travel advisories fall into four different risk levels: exercise normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel and avoid all travel. These risk levels can also be applied to specific regions of countries too.
Concerns for Canadians visiting some countries include terrorism threats, public demonstrations and criminal activity so if you're travelling abroad any time soon, here are six popular destinations that Canada currently has travel advisories for.
Mexico
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: If you're planning a dreamy beach vacation in Mexico, you might just want to check out the latest advice from the Canadian government when travelling to the country.
The Government of Canada has issued a travel advisory warning of "high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping" in Mexico.
According to the Canadian government's website, there have been high rates of violent crime such as "homicides, kidnappings, carjacking and assaults" in the country.
The warning even extends to popular tourist spots such as Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos and Tulum on the Mayan Riviera, and Acapulco as criminal groups and drug cartels are present.
Fighting between gangs and cartels has taken place in restaurants, hotels and nightclubs that tourists often visit too.
If you're visiting Mexico any time soon, the Canadian government has urged tourists to "remain vigilant at all times," stick to tourist areas and avoid travelling at night.
It's also important to keep an eye on local media to be aware of any potential issues in areas you are travelling to.
The government has also urged Canadians to avoid any non-essential travel to areas including Chihuahua, Morelos and Guerrero. A full list of the regions can be found online.
Türkiye
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: Before you get off to explore the stunning sites of Türkiye, you're going to want to check out the Government of Canada's travel advisory for the country.
The Canadian government urging tourists visiting the country to exercise caution due to the threat of terrorist attacks and the possibility of demonstrations in the country.
According to the travel advisory, there's an ongoing threat from both domestic and international terrorist groups in Türkiye and while most have taken place in southern and eastern parts of the country, some have also taken place in tourist hot spots like Istanbul and Ankara.
Places which could be potential targets include crowded places, busy streets, and those with high pedestrian traffic. Long queues at tourist attractions and public transit stations may also be targeted, the advisory said.
Canadians should avoid crowded places where possible and make sure they remain aware of their surroundings at all times.
As well as general security concerns, travellers also need to be aware of regional warnings in Türkiye. Any travel within 10 kilometres of the border of Syria should not take place. Canadians should also cancel non-essential travel to areas including Batman, Hakkari and Șirnak due to an "unpredictable security situation."
Likewise, non-essential travel to areas impacted by earthquakes this year Kahramanmaraş Malatya and Diyarbakır should also be avoided. A full list of regional travel warnings can be found on the Canadian government's website.
Sweden
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: If you're visiting the land of ABBA and meatballs, you'll need to be aware of warnings from the Canadian government to exercise a high degree of caution in Sweden due to the threat of terrorism.
According to the travel advisory, the Swedish Security Services have noted a "deterioration in the security situation" in the country so if you're visiting, you'll need to monitor local media for up-to-date information and be prepared to change your places if there are any issues.
You may also spot an increased police presence and enhanced security measures in Sweden.
Other things you'll need to keep an eye out for in Sweden include petty crime such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, particularly in crowded areas like public transit stations, hotel lobbies, concerts and festivals, restaurants and bars and tourist attractions.
Thailand
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: Thailand has some stunning white sandy beaches and turquoise waters making it a super popular travel destination.
However, the Government of Canada has issued a travel advisory for the country due to "ongoing political tensions and sporadic demonstrations."
According to the Canadian government, political instability has led to a "volatile and unpredictable" security environment throughout Thailand, but particularly in the capital city, Bangkok.
Some of the most common demonstration sites in Bangkok include areas around the Victory Monument, Thammasat University, the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Centre, the Democracy Monument and Ratchaprasong intersection.
The Canadian government has also advised Canadians to avoid all travel to southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala, which have seen separatist insurgents carry out politically motivated attacks including shootings, bombings and arson.
United Kingdom
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: If a trip to explore the sites of London and the rest of the U.K. is on the cards for you, the Canadian government has called for Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting due to a threat of terrorism.
Terrorists have carried out attaches in several European cities, including the U.K. in the past, which have resulted in casualties. The advisory warns that further attacks in the U.K. are "likely."
Incidents have included knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions. In the U.K., these attacks have mostly taken place in London but some have happened elsewhere in the country too.
Potential targets for attacks could include government buildings and schools, places of worship, airports and other transportation hubs and public areas like tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, shopping centres, markets and hotels.
France
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Wandering through the streets of Paris is a bucket list item for so many people, but if you're visiting France, you'll need to keep an eye out due to an "elevated threat of terrorism" and demonstrations that have been taking place across the country.
According to the travel advisory from the Canadian government, France saw demonstrations against police violence in June 2023 and further demonstrations could take place in Paris, the surrounding area and in other French cities.
The demonstrations saw disruption to services and transportation as well as clashes between demonstrators and police, vandalism and arson. Tear gas has also been used to disperse crowds.
If you're visiting France, it's important to keep up to date with local media on developments and follow the instructions of local authorities. You should also be prepared to change travel plans if there are any disturbances.
The Canadian government also said acts of terrorism are likely in France. The country operates a three-level public alert system for terrorism and changes to threat levels will be communicated online and through local and national media.
A full list of advisories can be found on the government's website.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.