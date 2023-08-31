Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For These 5 Spots & It Could Affect Your Fall Vacation
If you're going on vacation this fall, you might want to check out these travel advisories before you jet off.
The Government of Canada has issued travel advisories for countries around the world over concerns such as terrorism threats and criminal activity so you'll want to stay up to date on any potential risks.
There are four different risk levels of travel advisory: exercise normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel and avoid all travel.
These can either be applied to the country as a whole or to specific regions.
So if you have upcoming travel plans, here are five countries for which the Canadian government has issued travel advisories.
Egypt
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: Many people travel to Egypt every year for a chance to see ancient sites such as the Pyramids of Giza up close or to enjoy one of the country's many beautiful resorts.
However, the Government of Canada has warned people to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting the country due to an "unpredictable security situation and the threat of terrorism."
"Attacks can be indiscriminate and occur with no warning, including in Cairo," the travel advisory says.
The government has warned Canadians to avoid all travel to the Governate of North Sinai and the Western Desert and Libyan border area due to terrorist activity and ongoing military operations.
It also recommends avoiding non-essential travel to the northern part of the Governate of South Sinai "due to the threat of terrorism." Full details of where tourists should avoid travelling can be found on the government website.
While there is enhanced security in coastal resorts such as Sharm el-Sheikh, the area may be seen as a target for terrorists, it added.
Resorts such as Sharm el-Sheik, Dahab and Nuweiba have also seen petty theft. There have also been instances of purse snatching at pickpocketing at some tourist locations and on the metro so it's important to be vigilant for thieves using distractions.
Denmark
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: If you have travel plans to visit the beautiful streets of Copenhagen, you'll want to check out the Canadian government's current travel advisory for Denmark.
Since the beginning of August 2023, public desecrations of the Qu'ran in Denmark have led to calls for revenge against the country by "violent extremists." As a result, Canadians are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting, the travel advisory says.
The Danish Security and Intelligence Service assesses the threat of a terrorist attack in the country at level four on a five-step scale.
So if you're making your way to Denmark be sure to remain aware of your surroundings, especially in public places and during public celebrations or demonstrations.
You may see enhanced security measures and increased police presence at borders and in public places.
Be sure to monitor local media for up-to-date information and follow instructions from local authorities when visiting.More at Travel.gc.ca
Mexico
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: Mexico is often though of as an idyllic spot to relax, unwind and leave behind the cold weather, with stunning white sandy beaches and turquoise ocean.
However, if you are travelling to Mexico, the Government of Canada has warned tourists to be cautious of criminal activity and even kidnappings.
According to the travel advisory, violent crime levels — such as homicides, kidnappings, carjacking and assaults —in the country are high.
Even if you're visiting popular tourist spots like Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, travellers should be cautious as criminal groups and drug cartels are known to be present.
Inter-gang and cartel fighting has taken place in tourist spots such as restaurants, hotels and nightclubs.
When visiting Mexico, tourists should be vigilant at all times, avoid travelling at night and stay in tourist areas.
There are also a few areas that the government has urged Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to such as Chihuahua, Guerrero and Michoacán, among others. Full details of regional travel advisories can be found online.
Hong Kong
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Hong Kong is known for its bustling city life and the gorgeous scenery surrounding it. However, the Government of Canada is advising against all non-essential travel to Hong Kong right now due to Typhoon Saola.
The typhoon is expected to sweep across Hong Kong on September 1, 2023, bringing "excessive rainfall and violent winds," the travel advisory said.
There could also be flash flooding and landslides that could disrupt transportation, power, and water and food supplies as well as emergency services.
The government also warned Canadians to exercise a high level of caution over "arbitrary enforcement of local laws."
In 2020, the National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect. Activities that are deemed as national security violations such as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are "broadly and vaguely defined," the travel advisory says.
If you're suspected of activities that could fall under any of these violations, you could be questioned by authorities.
"They could include activities that are not considered illegal in Canada and that occurred outside of Hong Kong," the government said.
You could be detained on national security grounds – even if you're just transiting through Hong Kong – and could be transferred to mainland China for prosecution and maximum penalties could include life imprisonment.
Germany
Risk level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: If you have plans to visit the sights of Germany this fall, the Canadian government has warned tourists to exercise caution in the country due to the threat of terrorism.
In the travel advisory, the government said attacks have been carried out in several European cities and could occur at any time.
Possible targets could be government buildings, places of worship, airports and transportation hubs, or public areas like tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, and Christmas markets among others.
The German government has a public alert system on terrorism and changes to the alert level will be shared by local media so it's important to monitor this while travelling.
Tourists will need to be aware of their surroundings and be extra careful at big events like sporting events or public celebrations.