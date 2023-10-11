Canada Issued Travel Advisories For These 7 Tourist Hot Spots & It Could Affect Your Plans
Travelling soon? If you're heading outside of the country, you may want to take note of recent travel advisories issued by the Government of Canada.
Canada has issued travel advice for popular tourist destinations that could affect your trip, and you may need to adjust your plans or avoid certain regions altogether.
To make sure you're informed before going abroad, here are seven popular tourist countries Canada has issued travel advisories for that you may want to take note of.
Brazil
Details: With a moderate-to-strong El Niño weather event predicted for late fall/early winter, the Government of Canada is warning travellers to Brazil to be prepared for "severe weather events."
"El Niño typically brings heavy rains, which can cause flooding, landslides and mudslides that can seriously disrupt travel. Extreme droughts and heavy rains could limit access to food, clean water, hygiene products and medicines," the travel advisory reads.
The government recommends that Canadians keep up to date with regional weather forecasts and take out proper insurance that covers the consequences of such weather events if travelling to the country.
Canadians are also urged to "exercise extreme caution" in Brazil due to high crime rates and violent incidents caused by organized gangs in urban areas.
France
Details: Canada's travel advisory for France currently warns residents to exercise a high degree of caution in the country due to the "elevated threat of terrorism."
"At the end of June 2023, demonstrations in opposition to police violence occurred. Further demonstrations could take place in Paris, the surrounding area, and several other cities across the country," says the Government of Canada website.
It warns that even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent, and in the past, have led to acts of vandalism, arson, and violent clashes.
Those in or heading to the country should monitor local media for the most recent information, follow the instructions of local authorities and be prepared change their travel plans.
The travel advisory also notes that the Rugby World Cup is taking place in France until October 28, 2023.
"Crimes such as thefts typically increase around major sporting events. Tourists are often targets," it says. Those travelling during this time are advised to exercise caution, avoid demonstrations and unauthorized large gatherings and monitor local media for up-to-date information.
Dominican Republic
Details: Canada advises residents to "exercise a high degree of caution" when visiting the Dominican Republic due to crime.
"Crime occurs in the Dominican Republic, including violent crime, especially in major cities. However, most incidents are opportunistic crime which is the most significant threat for tourists," the notice says.
The advisory was also recently updated to inform travellers that the Government of the Dominican Republic has closed the land, air, and sea borders with Haiti, meaning that Canadian citizens arriving from Haiti will be unable to enter the Dominican Republic directly.
Türkiye
Details: Canada's travel advisory for Türkiye urges exercising a high degree of caution in the country due to the threat of terrorist attacks and the possibility of demonstrations.
On October 1, 2023, an explosion occurred in front of the Ministry of Interior building in the Kizilay district in Ankara, according to the government's advisory.
Those in or travelling to Ankara are advised to exercise increased caution, expect a heightened security presence, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media for any updates.
Additionaly regional advisories warn against all travel to within 10 kilometres of the border with Syria, due to a "deteriorating security situation," and advised avoiding non-essential travel to several earthquake-affected areas and southeastern provinces, including Bingöl, Bitlis, Hakkari and Kilis.
Indonesia
Details: The Government of Canada's travel advisory for Indonesia says that travellers should "exercise a high degree of caution" in the country due to political and social tensions, as well as the threat of terrorism.
The government has also issued regional advisories warning against any non-essential travel in the province of Papua due to the "regular occurrence of violent incidents, threats made against foreigners by militant groups and risk of kidnapping," as well as within 10 kilometres of Mount Agung, a volcano in northeastern Bali, due to possible eruption.
"Volcanic events can be dangerous, even life-threatening. Ash clouds can disrupt air travel, including on the island of Bali, and cause or worsen respiratory problems," says the government advisory.
Those travelling to an active volcano area are advised to take official warnings seriously and respect exclusion zones, monitor local media for the latest developments and follow the advice of local authorities.
Cuba
Details: As Cuba's shortages continue, Canadians are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution in the country.
Cuba faces chronic and severe shortages of basic necessities, including food, bottled water, public water supply, medication and fuel, some of which make travelling across the country difficult.
"Hotels and resorts, that often use generators during power outages, may not be able to maintain their services. Fuel shortages may also affect government services," says the Government of Canada.
Travellers are advised to plan accordingly, bring some basic necessities with them, such as toiletries and medication, keep a supply of water, food and fuel on hand, and make sure they always have access to a complete emergency kit.
The advisory doesn't apply to some resort areas, however — travellers can take normal security precautions in the areas of Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo del Sur, Cayo Santa Maria, Guardalavaca and Varadero.
Egypt
Details: Egypt is a bucket-list destination for many, but if you're travelling to the country, you'll want to take note of regional warnings and risks.
Canada's travel advisory for Egypt warns Canucks to exercise a high degree of caution due to an "unpredictable security situation."
"Due to recent events in Israel, West Bank and the Gaza Strip, tensions could escalate with little notice and the security situation could deteriorate suddenly," the travel advisory states. "Monitor developments, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities."
Regionally, Canadians are warned to avoid all travel to the Governate of North Sinai, the Western Desert and the Libyan border area, and to avoid non-essential travel to the northern part of the Governorate of South Sinai, north of St. Catherine - Nuweiba Road.
However, several locations, including the Cairo Suez desert road, are excluded from this warning.
