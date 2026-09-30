Canada's memorable year in space set to continue with NASA’s SpaceX Crew 13 mission

Canada's space year set to continue with launch
Canada's space year set to continue with launch
The crew for the upcoming NASA SpaceX launch (from left) — Sergey Teteryatnikov of Russia, pilot Luke Delaney, commander Jessica Watkins and Joshua Kutryk of Canada — pose for a photo at a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Astronaut Joshua Kutryk is set to blast off for the International Space Station on Thursday as Canada continues a memorable year for space exploration and research.

The 44-year-old is one of four people assigned to NASA’s SpaceX Crew 13 mission, which is expected to take off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center for a six-month mission.

Mathieu Caron of the Canadian Space Agency says it has been an exciting and impressive year for Canadian space exploration, with Kutryk's launch scheduled for Thursday and astronaut Jeremy Hansen's trip to the moon with Artemis II earlier this year.

Caron says both missions are important for understanding space and for supporting cutting-edge research that improves lives back on Earth.

Former astronaut Bob Thirsk was the first Canadian astronaut to go on a long-duration expedition to the space station.

He says looking out the window of the station and seeing the sunlight glinting off the Atlantic Ocean sent a chill down his spine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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