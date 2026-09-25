Canadian charged with voting fraud in the U.S. for casting ballot in 3 elections

Canadian charged with voting fraud in the U.S.
Canadian charged with voting fraud in the U.S.
The Capitol is seen in Washington on Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
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A Canadian has been charged in the United States with three counts of voter fraud for casting ballots in three elections without being a U.S. citizen.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Florida says Christiane Vinette Young voted in the 2024 and 2022 general elections and the 2022 primary elections, despite knowing she was not a U.S. citizen.

The office says the 75-year-old was illegally present in the United States when she voted.

She faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison if she is convicted.

Vinette Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the case was investigated by Homeland Security and that she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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