A Canadian Called A Coach A 'Tw*t' At The Women's World Cup & It's A Heritage Minute On TikTok
A hot mic captured every word!
Canada might be out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup but we didn’t go down without a fight — and luckily, some of that fight was captured on a hot mic during the last game against Australia.
Canadian player Allysha Chapman absolutely tore into an Australian coach in the second half of the game, after a run-in with an Aussie player that left the other woman writhing in pain on the pitch.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
“Writhing in pain” is a fairly common soccer/football tactic, and Australia’s coach was clearly get in on it by complaining about Chapman’s conduct after the run-in occurred.
But Chapman’s team was already down 3-0 in the game, and the Canadian star was not buying any of what the Aussie coach was selling. Instead, she let the coach know exactly what happened in explicit, not-so-polite-Canadian detail.
“She f*cking jumped into me, you tw*t!” Chapman snapped at the Australian coach, in a moment captured perfectly on mic and on camera.
Canada ultimately lost the game 4-0 in a loss that knocked them out of the tournament, but Chapman’s fury inspired plenty of laughs and proud comments among Canadians on TikTok.
“New Heritage Minute just dropped,” reads one hit TikTok video of the incident.
“Roy Kent would be proud,” wrote one top commenter, in a nod to the foul-mouthed Ted Lasso character.
“A hundred years of PR about polite Canadians shattered in an instant,” joked another.
“I’ve never been more proud of being Canadian,” wrote someone else.
Meanwhile, foreign media outlets were utterly shocked to hear the language coming out of the Oshawa-born defender's mouth. HuffPost described it as an "R-Rated Rant" while the New York Post declared it an "X-rated" tirade.
In a funny twist, it was a British commentator who stepped in to apologize for the Canadian during the broadcast.
"Apologies there if any language was picked up on the very sensitive pitch-side microphone it seems," the commentator said, per The Sun.
Chapman herself didn't immediately apologize and it's hard to blame her for the outburst, which came as her team faced elimination in the FIFA tournament.
Chapman herself is also 34, so there's no telling how many more international tournaments she'll see before she retires in the years ahead. You'd probably be upset if you were in her cleats, too.
In others, sorry (not sorry)!