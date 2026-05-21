Canadian truck dealers warn they can't buy new models until feds fix paperwork

Canadian truckers warn they can't buy new models
Canadian truckers warn they can't buy new models
A truck waits to cross at the United States and Canada border in Surrey B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Canadian heavy-duty truck dealers say they won't be able to import any new models next year unless Ottawa moves quickly to fix a paperwork problem.

The warn that Canada could face major supply chain disruptions if a solution isn't found.

The dealers say the problem stems from changes in the United States to how trucks built there are certified for emission standards.

Those certifications are now issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but the Canadian government only recognizes emissions certifications from the Environmental Protection Agency, which previously provided the approvals.

At a news conference on Parliament Hill today, the dealers say manufacturers have been flagging the issue to the federal government for a year, with little progress.

They say Canadian companies can't join a competitive process to pre-order new trucks until this is fixed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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