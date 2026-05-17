Canadian's hantavirus case confirmed by national laboratory test
Laboratory testing has confirmed the presumptive positive case of the Andes strain of hantavirus reported in British Columbia
The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the results Sunday in a resident of the Yukon who had been on the MV Hondius cruise ship where there was an outbreak.
The agency said samples were sent to its national laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmatory testing, after B.C. health officials announced the presumptive positive test on Saturday.
One person's sample was confirmed positive, while their travelling partner's test was confirmed negative
"There have been no further cases identified at this time. All high-risk contacts are isolating and will continue to be monitored closely by local public health," a statement from the agency said.
B.C.'s provincial health officer announced Saturday that one of the four Canadians who was isolating on Vancouver Island had received a "presumptive positive" test.
Dr. Bonnie Henry told a news conference that the person was part of a couple from the Yukon who were isolating and developed mild symptoms on Thursday, including a fever and a headache.
The public health agency says it has provided the information about the positive case, which is the first in a Canadian, to the World Health Organization.
"The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time," the statement said.
"All confirmed cases to date have been passengers or crew on the MV Hondius cruise ship. Given the severity of this virus, we are taking a precautionary approach to ensure Canadians are protected."
So far, 12 worldwide cases of hantavirus have been linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, including the one Canadian.
On Thursday, Canada's chief public health officer said 26 people from across the country who were considered low risk were asked to monitor for symptoms, while another nine, including the couple, were classified as high risk.
Those high-risk people in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. were asked to isolate, and were being monitored.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026.
By Ashley Joannou | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.