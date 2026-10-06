CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette projected to loses seat

CAQ's Christine Fréchette loses seat
CAQ's Christine Fréchette loses seat
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette walks out of the booth after voting at the polling office in Trois-Rivières Que. Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette will lose her seat in the provincial riding of Trois-Rivières.

Fréchette had previously represented the Sanguinet riding on the south shore of Montreal.

But she decided to run in her hometown, about 125 kilometres northeast of Montreal in 2026.

Fréchette has been the premier of Quebec and leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec since she won the party's leadership race in April.

She replaced former premier François Legault who led the party to two consecutive majority governments in 2018 and 2022.

Fréchette is the second woman to serve as premier of Quebec after Pauline Marois.

Fréchette studied business administration, economics and international trade before earning a master’s degree in international relations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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